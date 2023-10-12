Overwatch 2 anticipated that it had a great collaboration planned with Diablo IV to get in tune with the spookiest season of the year. The event includes a couple of outfits that initially excited fans and now have them very angry.

Rise of Darkness has just begun, but it hasn’t been as happy as fans would have wanted, since they already discovered that Diablo IV skins are extremely expensive.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Why are Diablo IV skins in Overwatch 2 so expensive?

We are talking about the fabulous skins for the Diablo IV characters Lilith and Inarius and for the Overwatch 2 characters Moira and Phara, respectively. The design is fantastic, as they recreate the characters from Blizzard Entertainment’s action RPG very well.

The bundle certainly offers enough content for the price (considering it includes 3 outfits, opening sequences, sprays, and Battle Pass bonuses), but the problem is that it’s sold all together like the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundlewhich is priced at $40 USD.

Diablo IV skins in Overwatch are great, but they’re also expensive

Not having a cheaper way to get these outfits (maybe they just want the Lilith or Inarius skin), fans cried foul and criticized the company’s decision, since it also doesn’t let them use the in-game currency they You have saved all this time (Overwatch Coins) to get the pack, but the only way to get it is to spend real money.

“$53.99 CAD? F*ck you, Blizzard,” reads one of the most popular threads about it on reddit. “Way to be greedy and ruin the excitement, Blizzard.”

In case you missed it: What will happen to the Overwatch League? Blizzard Entertainment responds

What do you think of the price fans have to pay for Diablo IV outfits? Tell us in the comments.

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related Video: Overwatch 2 – “Junker Queen” Story Trailer

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News