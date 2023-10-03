The next season of Overwatch 2 by Blizzard Entertainment will begin on October 10th with Rise of Darkness. The launch trailer will arrive on October 4th, but in the meantime a new teaser is available on Twitter. The teaser pretty much confirms it previous rumors about a collaboration with Diablo IV.

The teaser shows some Zomnics from Junkenstein’s Revenge wandering around in a Halloween-themed version of Blizzard World. “Lilith” is briefly seen and confirmed that it’s Moira in a new skin (which seems destined for the game store). Overall, it feels like a new limited-time PvE mode with new challenges, although we should see the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge and its sequel, Wrath of the Bride.

Season 7: Rise of Darkness will have a new Premium Battle Pass with new cosmetics (including a Mythic skin for Hanzo). Stay tuned for more details when the launch trailer drops tomorrow.

Overwatch 2 è disponibile su Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch.