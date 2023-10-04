Overwatch 2 These months it has become the epicenter of a war that is growing. Blizzard has taken up arms directly against those players that it has detected and confirmed may be cheating. How to use third party software to get advantages in game.

The system that the company has devised involves the use of an AI that It is capable of analyzing voice chats, writing and in-game performance. From GamesRadar they report that this Blizzard AI is present in practically all areas of Overwatch 2. With the aim of “immediately correcting negative behaviors.”

And that’s not all, these have been the words used by the developers themselves Regarding chat options:

“We have eliminated one of the three chat options, although previously we had the possibility of participating in the ‘no filter’, ‘mature’ and ‘friendly’ categories, the first alternative has been deleted because “it allowed harmful language and phrases that have no place in our community.”

This situation is leading to Blizzard’s open war against cheaters being a resounding success, although the price to be paid by all users is having less privacy when playing games with friends or whoever we want.