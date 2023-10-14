The launch of Overwatch 2 occurred last year around this time and since then Blizzard’s hero-shooter has not managed to win over its community again, but rather make it increasingly angry with the controversial decisions that have been made. We have one of the best examples with the promise that was not fulfilled with its PvE mode, but now there has been a new wave of criticism.

This time it is due to his just released Season 7, whose content stands out for its collaboration with Diablo 4, another of the company’s major releases that took place this year. In this way, it is possible to get a couple of new skins of the latter Diablospecifically one from Lilith for Moira and another from Inarius for Pharah, but the real problem is how to obtain them.

It seems that Blizzard wants us to check out no matter what, because the only way to unlock this pair of very special skins is to check out. It is mandatory to purchase the definitive battle pass, whose price is 39.99 euros and incidentally includes 2,000 coins and other cosmetics or one more skin for Bastion. Even so, it has not been good for the community that they have to shell out such a large amount of money.

They cannot be obtained with missions, with internal currencies or by playing many games. It is simply buying this battle pass that many users have complained about, attributing it to the fact that it costs more than half of what it is worth. Diablo 4although there are also others who consider that it is better to invest that high amount of euros in other titles that are on sale instead of doing so in a couple of skins.

