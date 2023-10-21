loading…

The United States and Israel plan to form a temporary government in Gaza if Hamas is overthrown. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – United States (US) and Israel is considering establishing an interim government, essentially a puppet government, in Gaza, Palestine, after the Zionist military overthrew Hamas.

The interim government initiated by America and Israel will later be supported by the UN and the governments of Arab countries.

This plan was revealed by Bloomberg, Saturday, (21/10/2023), citing sources familiar with the US government’s discussions.

The sources said plans to form an interim government in Gaza were still in the early stages and depended on future developments, including whether Israel’s military ground operation against Hamas was successful.

The idea, which would effectively remove Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, from power, would also require the participation of Arab states in the region, which may be difficult to secure.

Commenting on the potential to get Arab states on board, William Usher, a former senior Middle East analyst at the CIA, told Bloomberg that it would require major changes in the way Arab states accept risk and cooperate with each other, as well as in the way Arab states accepted risks and cooperated with each other—a “leap of faith” that Israel took at a time when “supplies of these commodities were limited.”

After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,400 dead, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush and eliminate” Hamas.

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined three phases of the war with Hamas. The first would involve aerial bombardment and ground operations, followed by low-intensity fighting to eliminate “pockets of resistance” in Gaza.

“The final stage requires the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a new security reality,” he said.

At the same time, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid suggested on Thursday that the best solution for Gaza after the conflict ends would be to return it to the control of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which Hamas ousted from the enclave in 2007.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Friday that the US and some of its European allies were pushing Israel to delay its ground operation to gain more time to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, which has captured about 200 people since the violence began.

On the same day, US officials confirmed that the group had freed two US hostages.

Washington is also reportedly exerting unprecedented influence over plans for the ground operation, fearing that a major offensive in Gaza could spark a wider conflict, drawing in Hezbollah, an Islamist military group based in Lebanon and with close ties to Iran. .

(but)