

Minister De Jonge states that another million homes must be built in the Netherlands after 2030. While the focus of housing construction is currently mainly on the Randstad, he wants to shift it to other regions. He mentions Twente and the City Triangle of Deventer, Apeldoorn and Zutphen, but also the area between Groningen and Assen, the Eindhoven region and South Limburg. There should be large-scale housing construction there. “You can’t all continue to live in a huddle in the Randstad,” he says in De Telegraaf.