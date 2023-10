Older people are concerned about the poor public transport in Overijssel. Although the demand from seniors for bus and train transport is growing over the years, the supply of public transport is becoming increasingly limited. The Participation Council for the Elderly Overijssel has personally written a letter to King’s Commissioner Andries Heidema about this. The alarm is also being sounded by deputy Martijn Dadema, who is responsible for public transport in Overijssel.