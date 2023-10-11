The eighth edition of the Porsche Festival ended with record participation from the public, who gathered at the Misano World Circuit last weekend. Continuing the celebrations of the important 75th anniversary of the Stuttgart company, the event brought together 11,163 customers and enthusiasts.

In the sporting context of the Romagna circuit, the Festival hosted the fifth and penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and a rich calendar of activities, including driving experiences on the track, entertainment in the paddock and dancing shows that accompanied the public present on a journey through the 8 decades – from the 1950s to today – of the history of the German brand.

A meeting between past and future also represented by the Porsches of every era on display, from the 356 “Pre-A” of 1953 to the futuristic Mission X concept car.

In the context of the Porsche Festival, Porsche Italia also unveiled the podium of the prestigious Porsche Classic Restoration Competition, the competition dedicated to vintage Porsches open to all Porsche Centers and Porsche Assistance Centers in Italy which have one year to bring to completion of a complete restoration work on a Classic Porsche.

The 2023 edition saw the triumph of the 911 2000 S from the Porsche Padova Est Assistance Center, followed by the Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet from the Milano Est Porsche Center and the 964 4 Cabrio from the Catania Porsche Assistance Center, in second and third place respectively.

The three cars that won the podium were the subject of a total restoration, starting from the deep paint stripping of the bodywork up to the complete overhaul of the mechanics, chassis and interior, including the replacement of all the deteriorated laminates.

The numbers and highlights of the Porsche Festival 2023

• 75 years of Porsche and 60 years of the iconic 911 celebrated at the Porsche Festival

• 1,236 Porsches colored the Misano World Circuit during the two traditional parades.

• 512 driving experiences and over 4,000 laps of the track

• 150 laps in the Flat Track Arena with the 911 Dakar

• 887 horsepower from the most powerful Porsche present, a 918 Spyder

• 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, the rarest Porsche present at the Festival with only 30 examples produced

• 1953 the year of production of the most historic Porsche: the 356 “Pre-A”

• 31 cars from all eras on display, 10 of which come from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart

• 1 national preview: the futuristic Mission

• 2 Porsche Carrera Cup races, 1 of which at night

• Over 40,000 photos taken by official photographers

• Over 20 hours of music and entertainment with RDS