Denpasar Voice – Shin Jae-won, Shin Tae-yong’s son, who is also a football player in the South Korean League 2 with the Seongnam FC club, suddenly became the talk of Indonesian netizens.

This is because Shin Jae-won openly supports the Garuda squad in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

This moment can be seen from the comments column on the Indonesian National Team Instagram account. Initially, the National Team’s official Instagram account uploaded a post reporting the Garuda squad’s victory over Brunei Darussalam in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup qualification with a score of 0 – 6.

“The Indonesian national team has successfully advanced to the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup,” wrote the official Instagram account @timnas.indonesia, quoted by Suara Denpasar on Wednesday (18/10/2023).

The post also uploaded a photo of the moment Witan Sulaeman celebrated, decorated with the final score of the match.

Interestingly, this post was commented on directly by the official Instagram account of Shin Tae-yong’s son, the coach from South Korea.

Shin Jae-won gave encouraging comments for the Indonesian National Team so that they could show the world that the team could be better.

“Now lets show the world in the World Cup Qualification that we have become a better team then before!!,” tulis akun resmi @shin_jaewon77 dalam kolom komentar.

The comment written by Shin Tae-yong’s son immediately received a lot of responses from Indonesian netizens, one of whom even asked Jae-won to join the National Team.

“Great, let’s join the Indonesian National Team so it can be even fiercer,” requested the account @hidayat_brq. (*/Ana AP)