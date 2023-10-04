The 8th work foundation in Kampen does more than just provide shelter to people with problems who are temporarily in need of housing. In addition to the care in the eight newly built apartments, there is also an opportunity for people who need to eat and cook in the shared living room and kitchen. You can also do odd jobs together on the farm. Walkers and cyclists can rest there and there is a quiet area for meditation. In the public workshop, ideas can be gained for reusing items or sustainably repairing them. Everyone is welcome and all facilities on the property are open to the Kamper population. It is a beautiful, quiet and safe social place to stay and come into contact with each other. There is also a social supermarket for the residents of Het 8ste Werk and people from Kampen who have difficulty making ends meet, where people can pick up free food or grab small gifts, often homemade. The organization trusts that people who use it will take each other into account and only take what they really need. With its objective, the 8th Work goes back to ‘neighborhood’ in Kampen society and does so based on four basic principles that everyone matters, people must live from peace, care must be taken for nature and that people must live from enough .