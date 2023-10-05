Currently, Coach Shin’s contract has been extended until the 2024 Asian Cup is completed. This is the view of other Indonesian national team coaches.

Talking about football, of course, cannot be separated from the role of the coach or coach. In their hands, the players who will be deployed in each championship, including the Indonesian National Team, receive direction, guidance, and even training to perform at their best.

No matter how cool a football player plays, he definitely doesn’t ignore the coach’s commands. Likewise in translating a coach’s strategy in the field.

It is not surprising, if there is a successful team or team, the gaze will also be directed at the coach. On the other hand, if the game is bad then swearing is directed at the coaches.

That is why the role of the coach cannot be ruled out. Including coaches who do not come from our country. They are able to overcome language barriers and continue to accompany their foster children to achieve success.

So when news broke about the contract of Shin Tae-yong, the coach of the U-23 Indonesian National Team and the Senior Indonesian National Team, the continuation of the contract was unknown, the football-loving public also wondered.

Yoo Jae-hoon, who is now the goalkeeping coach for the National Team accompanying Shin Tae-yong, expressed his desire to continue his career in Indonesia if his contract is not extended by the All Indonesian Football Association or PSSI.

Yoo Jae-hoon was one of the coaching staff who entered PSSI in the initial wave with Shin Tae-yong to train the Indonesian National Team from various age groups.

“I will continue to train in Indonesia. At that time I took a course in Korea as well as to train in Indonesia. I have fallen in love (with this country),” said Yoo Jae-hoon in answer to the question if his contract was not extended by PSSI, as quoted from the account YouTube sport77, on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

This question arises regarding the contracts of Coach Shin and his staff which have not yet been confirmed by PSSI.

Currently, the contract is given until the 2024 Asian Cup is completed and awaits the results of the competition.

Talking about Yoo Jae-hoon himself, he first came to Indonesia to play with Persipura in League 1 and stayed for seven seasons. Then he also joined various football clubs in the country, including Bali United, Mitra Kukar, and Barito Putera.

Then, as he said in an interview, after no longer playing football he took a football coaching course in his country, South Korea. Then he joined Shin Tae Yong to train the Indonesian National Team.

