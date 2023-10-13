The competence on high-speed lines has blown up the photograph we had in Spain of the railway. With the possibility of choosing up to four companies on some routes, the number of travelers has multiplied to record numbers, despite the fact that prices have stagnated in recent months.

That is what the data from the CNMC says, which in its latest quarterly report, which takes into account the data collected between April and June, has pointed to record figures just before the bulk of the summer holidays began. The forecasts, therefore, indicate that we will have better figures in the next study.

And to these data we will have to add new lines in 2024. Ouigo, as confirmed by El Confidencial, has received the approval to operate on the Madrid-Valladolid line with high-speed trains, with an intermediate stop in Segovia. The news comes after Adif’s approval of the new service schedules for the circulation of trains on the railway network from next December 10 and for all of 2024.

Adif’s approval comes after Ouigo has had to fight its entry on the line that connects Madrid with Valladolid. This operates under the conditions of public service obligation (OPS), so the CNMC had to determine if any type of damage was established to Renfe, which has limited prices for this reason and if some type of compensation should be carried out.

All changes to Ouigo lines

But this line will not be the only one that Ouigo will open. The operator wants to start a new route Madrid-Murcia, with an intermediate stop in Elche during the next year. The initial intention is for the line to be launched in May and to once again compromise the monopoly of Renfe, which, for the moment, is the only one that operates on these routes.

In addition, from October 18, Ouigo will put on sale a greater offer in two of its lines. The Madrid-Valencia route will grow with two more daily frequencies and the Madrid-Albacete-Alicante route will add a new option throughout the day. Some frequencies that will be available from next December 10 but that can be purchased this month.

Finally, the company hopes to finally reach Andalusia. Ouigo has not been able to receive technical approval until now so that its trains can cover the Madrid-Seville and Madrid-Málaga lines but it has confirmed progress in the plans.

The problem that Ouigo has encountered with his trains not being approved to operate with the LZB system, responsible for monitoring the speed of the cars and automatically braking them if they exceed the maximum allowed until returning them to the expected margins.

In Spain, Andalusia is the only region where this system works, since in the rest of the territory (and most of the European high speed, it works with the ERTMS, more modern and which by 2040 should have replaced all the more systems the old, like the LZB. In Spain, since the first high-speed line was the Madrid-Seville, it was the one that was used and since we had to wait another 20 years to see a high-speed line in our country, it has already been applied to the rest of the railways. the ERTMS.

Photo | Xataka