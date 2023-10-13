The Juventus captain felt pain in the back muscle of his left thigh and will miss Wednesday’s match against Uruguay

“I know my body, as soon as it happened I realized that I had hurt myself. I won’t be there against Uruguay”: this was the immediate comment from Danilo, who had to leave the pitch at the end of the first half of Brazil-Venezuela, match played during the Italian night and ended 1-1.

The Juve captain is returning to Turin, where he will be subjected to tests by the Juventus medical staff to find out the extent of the injury and recovery times. On Sunday 22nd, at the restart, Juve is awaiting the big match with league leaders Milan.