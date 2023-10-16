The defender returned early from Brazil’s training camp after injuring himself against Venezuela

Bad news for Allegri: Juve loses their captain. This morning Danilo underwent instrumental tests at J Medical, the confirmation of a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh leads to consideration of a 20-day stoppage. Therefore the defender will not only miss the next big match at San Siro against Milan but also the following matches against Hellas Verona and Fiorentina. The Brazilian’s goal is to be available again for Cagliari, before the November break dedicated once again to national team commitments.

Danilo got hurt during the national team, in the match between Brazil and Venezuela. He immediately understood the seriousness of the injury and immediately returned to Turin to carry out further checks together with the Juventus medical staff. Allegri in defense already has to do without Alex Sandro, who at this point should return almost at the same time as his compatriot: a real emergency is therefore looming in defence, with Rugani ready for overtime to play together with Bremer and Gatti unless the game system is revised with a four-man defense and no longer a three-man defense. In any case, another heavy absence for Juve, considering that Danilo is a reference leader, one of the few who can transmit experience in the delicate moments of a match.