Police officers check vehicles at the Czech-Slovak border in Stary Hrozenkov, Czech Republic. Photo/REUTERS

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic has confiscated at least one car with Russian license plates under Brussels’ controversial regulations.

Russian newspaper Izvestia reported this on Monday (1/10/2023), citing information from the German government.

Last month, the European Union (EU) instructed its member states to investigate Russian-registered private vehicles on their territory for potentially violating the bloc’s sanctions against trade with Russia.

Most member states that border the country have banned such cars altogether, and some are even considering confiscating cars within their borders.

The Czech Republic has reportedly seized at least one vehicle with Russian license plates.

Germany’s federal government shared this information with a lawmaker, who asked how his country and other EU members were implementing the restrictions.

Izvestia said it obtained a response given on September 21 to Eugen Schmidt, a member of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. No details about the seizure were reported.

The Czech government has publicly stated that it has no intention of confiscating Russian cars after the EU guidelines were released.

“We will not confiscate goods and cars from Russian citizens on the domestic market because they are already permitted on EU territory,” Czech European Affairs Minister Martin Dvorak said at the time.