After the penalty error against Bologna which ended up on social media, the center forward left his role as penalty taker. And the negotiations to extend the contract are at a standstill

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

6 October – MILAN

Penalties? No thank you. Ever since his mistake from the spot – against Bologna – ended up on Napoli’s TikTok profile, Victor Osimhen doesn’t want to know about taking penalties. Since then the Azzurri have been awarded three. The first during the match against Udinese, the very day following the attack by Roberto Calenda, the Nigerian’s agent, aimed at the club again via social media. In that case, it was Piotr Zielinski who converted from eleven meters despite Rudi Garcia having made it known from the bench that the serve was still up to the attacker. The second, however, was awarded at the end of the match against Lecce and even on that occasion Osimhen, who had already scored, left the burden of scoring to Politano, who made no mistake. Finally, there is the penalty that the Azzurri obtained against Real Madrid in the Champions League, right after a push from the center forward who saw a cross stopped by Nacho with his arm. Not even the prestige of the evening made Osimhen waver, Zielinski showed up again from the spot and didn’t fail.

the hierarchies

It is reasonable to assume that the hierarchy of penalty takers has changed, but this is not the point on which to focus attention. It’s certainly not a good sign that a goal-hungry center forward avoids penalties. Even the somewhat lukewarm celebrations aren’t the best. However, for the moment these are the only waste left by the video of discord, which had damaged relations between Osimhen’s entourage and the company. The statement with which Napoli extended their hand to their attacker served to calm things down but did not bring them closer together in a decisive way. The renewal, to date, is still a distant prospect and there are no meetings scheduled to talk about it yet. Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, said he was very calm about this situation. “There is no problem – he explained at the end of Napoli-Real Madrid – there is never a problem. In Naples everyone is always happy. The problem is, if anything, when they leave Naples they can no longer find the main road. Osimhen is always strong, a player who makes a team on his own is not in question.”

the point

The summary of the previous episodes places the parties stuck in a general agreement on what could be the salary to be paid to the player, of 10 million euros per year, until 2026, thus extending the deadline by one year. The issues to be resolved were related to image rights, because Osimhen will have to negotiate a new technical sponsorship contract in the coming weeks, and above all to the termination clause, which the president would like from 150 million upwards while the footballer would like a lower one to have possibly more freedom in transfer. Chelsea, given the unhappy moment, continues to keep an eye on the situation and who knows, new offers might arrive from Saudi Arabia. In any case, the impression is that they are not up to the dizzying ones of last August.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 10:28)

