After troubled weeks, the club gave the player a few days of freedom (out of action due to an injury suffered against Nigeria), who returned to his homeland. His return in fifteen to twenty days

Gianluca Monti

27 October – NAPLES

After many words, after the famous videos on Tik Tok and Osimhen’s social reaction, a truce was at least sanctioned in the media between Napoli and the center forward. Indeed, it was president De Laurentiis himself who granted Victor a few days’ leave, made official today by the club’s official website.

injury and TV

—

Moreover, Osimhen is out due to a physical problem he suffered against Nigeria in the last round of international matches and is therefore also taking some time to recharge his batteries and sort out some personal issues. So from Germany, where it was initially thought he had followed the team on the occasion of the trip to Berlin, the blue center forward moved home to Nigeria, where there is no shortage of trouble (see the sister arrested with lots of controversy in comparisons of Osimhen by his brother-in-law). Victor for his part seems calm, as he also revealed yesterday during his appearance on the Twitch TV Play channel.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

homecoming

—

Now, therefore, all that remains is to rest and then return to the field – presumably in two or three weeks – and get Napoli back while waiting for the negotiations for the contract renewal to be able to resume after the stop following a summer of negotiations and the recent controversies. This is also why Napoli and its president wanted to send a signal of détente, which Osimhen will certainly have appreciated.

October 27 – 11.26am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED