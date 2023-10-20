The first meeting between the owners and the player dates back to before the summer. And after the (late) offer from the Emirates for the striker, the operation fatally stalled and is now at a standstill. Here because

Gianluca Monti

20 October – Naples

It is always difficult to say who “changed their mind” in a negotiation, as De Laurentiis asserted yesterday regarding Victor Osimhen. It is certainly easier to say that in a complex affair, back and forth are the order of the day, as are steps forward by one party and steps backwards by the other.

Going back, the genesis of the contract renewal still to be signed between Napoli and Osimhen dates back to before the summer, when – once the Scudetto had been won – De Laurentiis had his first approaches with the composite entourage of the Nigerian striker: they are seen first of all to tell each other – mutually – to understand if and what the market offers for the striker who last year dragged Napoli to the third tricolor in their history. On this, they all agreed: if a pharaonic offer had arrived, the club and the player would have evaluated it carefully.

However, the only more or less “indecent” proposal came from the Emirates and when it was too late to replace Osimhen, which is why we need to investigate what happened between the end of last season and – indeed – late August. Meeting after meeting took place to find a formula to move forward with a smile but no solution was found because both parties often pulled too hard. The issue is all about two aspects: salary amount and termination clause, as well as obviously the issue of image rights which, however, has now in many cases been resolved by Napoli by granting something to the various players who are considered real stars in their countries (as in the case of Osimhen).

The breakdown is related to the figures because obviously on Osimhen’s part there is an interest not only in earning a lot but also in having a fairly easy exit clause (termination clause). Napoli for their part is pushing for a high clause and a more or less capped salary, given that we are always talking about the player who would become the highest paid ever in the blue club. Osi, for his part, knows that 2025 is not that far away and that generally the salary must correspond to 10% of the clause (therefore, if it were 120 million he would have to earn 12 million, a figure that Napoli does not intend to guarantee him).

So the stalemate is total but obviously nothing is definitive because football is the realm of the possible. Certainly, however, Victor’s reactions on and off the pitch (on social media) to Garcia’s changes and to Napoli’s inappropriate Tik Tok towards him have given rise to the usual media campaign that De Laurentiis implements when he is negotiating with one of his champions. “He will have changed his mind,” he said crypticly yesterday, making Osimhen and his agent Calenda turn up their noses. From now on every move will have to be calibrated by both sides. The only certainty is that both are regretting the absence of real offers in the summer…

October 20 – 11.56am

