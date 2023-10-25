The Napoli striker spoke about the possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League: “For now I’m fine here”

His Napoli will still have to watch him from afar for a while. And in the meantime one wonders how long Victor Osimhen’s team will still be. It’s still too early to give an answer, but the attacker has at least expressed a preference for MLS too. “With equal conditions between the United States and the Saudi Pro League, which is attracting great talents, I would choose the American championship,” he explained in an interview with TV Play. However, he doesn’t say too much about his future: “For now I feel very comfortable here, it’s a great emotion to always score, but at Maradona it’s special. Before coming to Italy I asked Koulibaly what the Azzurri fans were like. Even though there was Covid, I felt goosebumps when I scored against Atalanta (the first in Serie A, ed.).” Many words of praise for Luciano Spalletti, who was able to enhance his qualities. “He is a genius, he asks a lot but he knows how to highlight the talent of his players. Of course he can win something with Italy. There are talented players and Spalletti will know how to do things well.”

The Nigerian then complimented several colleagues in our championship. Starting from Immobile: “I like his game, I respect him a lot, he has an incredible instinct as a bomber. I had the opportunity to tell him in person how strong he is. Am I better than him? But no! Don’t ask me for comparisons, he He’s a legend and I hope to get closer.” Then comes the turn of Leao and Lautaro Martinez. “Rafa is crazy, I remember when we played against them. It’s great to have them in Italy because they give a boost to the system. We have a good relationship, Leao left Lille when I arrived in France and sent me a message to congratulate me and motivate me. It’s a top player and I like the way he dresses. Lautaro is a great striker, he is a leader for Inter. We fought for the top scorer ranking. He is also a top player. The goalkeeper who finds it most difficult to score goals is Maignan: big, strong, with unique reflections”. Finally, a reassurance for those wondering when he will remove the mask. “I’ll wear it for a long time to come, it’s part of me now. I’ve created a kind of brand.”

