“Maradona? The greatest footballer of all time. No footballer can compare to the figure of Maradona for the Neapolitans”

The blue center forward Victor Osimhen he spoke to Korty Eo about his life and Napoli. The Nigerian also talked about Maradona and the cheekbone injury that made him become “the masked man”.

Osimhen: “I normally show love, but it’s not easy. I return evil with evil”

Below are the statements of the Italian striker to Korty Eo: “Fame is not important for me. Many famous people have their accounts in the red. Love is what counts, I perceive it as a privilege when someone shows it to me, even if Today it’s not easy to show love. If someone hurts me you can’t expect me to do good to them, I reciprocate evil with evil. You have to be humble in life. My past? As a child I only had one path: football. My family’s situation was difficult, when I went to sell newspapers and water on the street to help them in some way. Sometimes we lacked electricity at home, I had a friend here in Lagos who gave me food so I could eat. At the time we ate indomie (a sort of noodles, ed.) and bread. I live with passions and sensations, I need to see the people of Lagos and I always try to come back here when I have free days. I like everything about Lagos, the stress, the vibrations, the love, the jealousy and the critical issues. This is the life I have chosen for myself.Reveal an anecdote:“I’ve never liked losing. I can’t even sleep when it happens. Once at school we were playing a match, a sort of classic, and there were a lot of people. We went behind and I equalised, then they scored again they and I continued to score until 3-3. In the last minute they had a penalty, there was a strong player who scored and I took off my shirt and started crying.”