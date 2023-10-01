As reported by the Italian club on its Twitter profile, the Neapolitan striker excels in Italy and Europe with impressive statistics

Also this afternoon at Lecce, Victor Osimhen he put his seal on the victory of Napoli Of Rudy Garcia. Precisely the Nigerian center forward, as reported by the Italian club on its profile Twitterexcels in Italia e in Europa with an impressive statistic. In fact, with 14 rarelythe Neapolitan bomber he is the player who has scored the most away goals in the five major European leagues in 2023!