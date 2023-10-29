This is the meaning behind the anime starring Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko is one of the most surprising seinen manga of today and an almost obligatory stop for all those anime fans who The idol world arouses special interest in them. This work by Aka Akasaka, responsible for the also successful Kaguya-sama: Love is Warhas been brought to the anime format in an exemplary way, together with which it is one of the best openings of today for Japan.

Oshi no Ko also stands out for being a work more complex than it seems at first glance. The secrets and hidden intentions of some of its main characters are some of the central themes of the plot. This has even tried to be carried to the striking title of the manga which also has the particularity of having at the same time two meanings of great weight for the story it tells.

The truth behind the title of Oshi no Ko

According to an interview through the media we-xpats Aka Akasaka’s decision to name his most successful work in this way is not a matter of chance and has a double meaning related to the most important characters in the plot: Ai and the twins Aqua and Ruby.

The meanings associated with the title Oshi no ko were “suki na aidoru wo osu” (support your favorite idol) y “oshiteiru aidoru no kodomo” (the children of the idol you support). As Akasaka stated in the interview, the two meanings of the title are especially relevant if we take into account the events narrated in the first volume of the manga, whose main protagonists are precisely Ai and her children Aqua and Ruby.

These meanings gain even greater force if we value the darkest side of this anime, that is, one where the fascination with the figure of idols exceeds the limits to the point of causing the toxicity of the fans to influence the lives of professionals in the sector. The enormous pressure to meet the high expectations of fans It was excellently presented in Oshi no Ko, specifically in a chapter that featured the character of Akane Kurokawa as the main protagonist.

Oshi no Ko has become a huge success. Its manga version reached the surprising number of 14 million copies distributed and its first season has received great acceptance from critics. In addition, a second season has already been confirmed that will continue the experiences of Aqua and Ruby and their search to fulfill their respective dreams.

