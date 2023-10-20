How difficult it is for the contestants to resist when they have a feeling! The jackpot, in this case 1,012,000 euros, is very tempting, although it has not been the main reason why Óscar has announced that he will not sign the tie with Moisés in their 20th duel in El Rosco. The contestant has explained a much more valuable reason for those who face this challenge.

In this way, the truce between the two has only lasted one program. Of course, both have maintained the same level, reaching exactly the opposite situation of the previous program, when Moisés had in his hand the decision to sign a draw or risk. Furthermore, they have been impeccable, just in the afternoon in which the Rioja native has taken off the pressure in the face of failures by remembering: “We are human.”

Rosco’s start has been better for Moisés, with twelve hits in his first three shifts. However, Óscar has staged a spectacular comeback and has gone from 12-4 against him to a brutal 21-13 in his favor. He has been able to capitalize on the four “Pasapalabra” in a row that his rival has said and they have kept him stagnant.

However, the two have ended up finding themselves with 22 letters in green. Moisés has accepted the result as good and, seeing himself with no more clear options and perhaps trusting in an ending with a new tie, he has stood up. On the other hand, it has not happened like in the previous program: Óscar has decided to “try” and has explained it. “There are not so many occasions in which we are half-shot, or so we believe, by some of the complicated ones that are out of the dictionary,” he stated.

In this way, he has risked that uncertain outcome of winning or the Blue Chair. He might even drop the boat. Press play and don’t miss this exciting outcome!