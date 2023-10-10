Gonzo and Itziar Castro have started this Pasapalabra program wanting to know who is going to be the captain of their team. It all depends on what Oscar does in the Blue Chair. The Madrid native has to earn permanence in what would be his 13th program, a jinxed number for many but which could be the lucky one for the contestant. You have to overcome any superstition… and “fear”, which was the key to his last defeat in El Rosco.

For now, what is certain is that Óscar is going through his first big downturn in Pasapalabra. For this reason, when Cristina welcomed him, he was very sincere: “It’s a matter of streaks.” Furthermore, he has acknowledged that his current one is “regular.”

However, he has been optimistic because he recalled: “I didn’t appear here for a long time.” It was in her first afternoons and now she wants to recover those sensations. More than ever, who said fear!