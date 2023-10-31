Anything can happen in El Rosco when the scores are so tight. Moisés and Óscar have reached the crucial moment tied at 21 successes, although the first has no errors and the second has committed three. Victory points towards the Riojan, but the Madrid native is just one answer away from saving himself from the next Blue Chair. Impossible more excitement at the last second!

Moisés has been slightly ahead during the first round, with plays of four and five hits. On the other hand, Óscar, after a good start of six letters, has gone two by two, slower but ensuring. His first failure came when he was trying to tie with his rival, with an L that stopped his comeback.

The two contestants finally met in that 21-all tie. However, just in that turn, Oscar had his second setback. He has already had to go desperate, even with a touch of humor by taking a risk with the T. “I’m probably saying something stupid, but I’m excited to say this word on television,” he confessed.

Despite his three failures, the Madrid native still has one question to answer. His answer can change everything: if he gets it right, the pressure will shift to Moisés. Discover the outcome in the video!