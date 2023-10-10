Óscar has had his first crisis in Pasapalabra when his permanence in what would be his 13th program is at stake. Bad number? The contestant has had to face superstition, which has given him a scare during the Blue Chair: he was on the verge of being eliminated! “I have a regular streak,” he had just admitted to Cristina.

The duel has been lengthening and, therefore, gaining in tension. David, who has chosen to play with the P, has managed to keep up until his first failure. Shortly after, it was Óscar who had a lapse that left him completely blank. He has not found an answer to the question and that has left him with one foot outside Pasapalabra.

Neither the applicant nor the contestant could allow themselves more mistakes, although the outcome took very little time to occur. David had the second failure and Óscar was able to breathe and regain his place at the table with the guests. Relive this exciting duel in the video!