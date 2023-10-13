A small detail can change the course of events. This is what happened in the new duel between Moisés and Óscar in El Rosco. The man from La Rioja was launched in the first lap until he suffered an unexpected brake with the Z. This lapse has made him modify his strategy, while at the same time giving wings to his rival. It seems that the tables have turned because the Madrid native has reached 23 hits for the second consecutive afternoon.

The test has been even, with slight advantages for Moisés. The biggest difference on the scoreboard was 19-12, although Óscar got five letters closer with his next turn. Therefore, a lot of suspense was expected… until a surprising failure came.

Moisés has rushed into giving his answer with the Z. He has practically not even thought about it: “Skunk.” When Roberto Leal told him “no!”, He reacted when he saw that he had messed up. “I was already thinking about the F,” he acknowledged. This error has marked him as he has rarely been seen, since he later opted for maximum prudence. He has reached 21 hits and has decided to stand.

In this way, Óscar has taken advantage of a relatively affordable bar to surpass it… and by far. He has reached 23 hits and, with the peace of mind of knowing he is the winner of the afternoon, he has attempted the heroic jackpot of 982,000 euros. Don’t miss it in the video!