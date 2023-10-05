They ride a bicycle or motorbike, practice tennis, padel, trekking, skiing, travel and work: they are the ‘young elderly’, the over 65s who today play sports and have a very active life, and who for this reason risk trauma, fractures knee, ankle and elbow ‘accidents’ have tripled in recent years. With traditional systems, healing would be too slow for the desired recovery, which is why those aged 65, 70 or more will be treated in all Italian hospitals with techniques hitherto reserved for young people, which allow for quicker recovery. This is assured by Italian hospital orthopedists and traumatologists (Otodi) gathered in their annual congress, the ‘Trauma meeting’, starting today in Riccione, who specify: “for now it only happens in the most equipped departments, but it will soon become the standard”. And for this reason, experts are discussing to decide on shared methods and protocols for the different types of trauma, and to draw up an official document.

“Today, a fracture, even for those over 65 and even much older – explains Pietro De Biase, president of the congress together with Marco Mugnaini, Paolo Esopi, Andrea Micaglio – is an unpleasant event to be overcome quickly to return as efficient as before. This is why today it has become anachronistic to treat fractures and traumas in people aged 70 or 75 with the methods previously used for the elderly: that is, plaster casts, prolonged immobility which caused joint stiffness and unsatisfactory outcomes. At age today people have a thousand commitments, travel, play sports, often work, and therefore need to heal without wasting time and recover all their physical efficiency. In our departments – he reports – patients of this type are the majority. So we have decided to change our therapeutic approach to patients of the so-called elderly”.

“We just need to adapt the techniques, which are essentially surgical, to these subjects – he continues – keeping in mind their biological capabilities and the bone heritage they have: that is, their general health conditions and those of their bones, which with age they weaken. We are creating new protocols, which involve the use of screws and plates designed to improve stability and other technological measures. We have already done this in part, for example for the fracture of the proximal femur. Soon we will have a shared methodology for all types of fractures and most frequent traumas: an official document from which hopefully guidelines will arise for the treatment of traumas in the over 65s”.

How much the over 65s have changed is also demonstrated by the type of fractures. It is still true that between 65 and 75 years of age the most frequent one is that of the wrist (100-130 men and 300-400 women every 100 thousand per year) while beyond this age that of the femur prevails, followed by the humerus. But for some years now, those types of fractures, especially joint ones, which were once almost exclusive to young people, have been increasing: in particular the knee, ankle and elbow. Which are typical of sporting activity. In fact, it is caused by cycling or motorbikes, sports such as tennis or trekking, skiing but sometimes even parachuting, paragliding or kite surfing.

According to Istat data, sports practice increased three times for over 74s from 2000 to 2019, going from 2.6% to 7.2% of the population; and yes it has certainly grown further in the last four years. With the consequence that accidents and traumas linked to the practice of these sports have also tripled. In short, the world has changed. The “old” therapeutic approach, traumatologists believe, is no longer acceptable, except in patients with a short prognosis or with immobility prior to the trauma. In fact, the same type of fracture treated surgically and with modern techniques, even in those over 65, allows for full recovery in an average time that is half that of traditional systems. In all fractures, not just those due to sports practice.

“Several scientific societies, including that of Geriatrics – continues the president Otodi De Biase – have proposed a different classification: from 65 to 75 years of age one is ‘young elderly’; over 75 years of age is ‘elderly’; over 85 is ‘very old ‘ and then centenarians. This subdivision does not only derive from observing that over 65s work, travel, play sports and have a sexual life; it also has objective bases. A survey conducted on 10 thousand people has shown that 2 out of 3 Italians over 65 declare that they don’t feel ‘elderly’ at all: they are physically and psychologically well, they are in the conditions that a 55-year-old might have found himself in about forty years ago. Research by the University of Gothenburg has also shown that today’s 70-year-olds are more ‘awake’ than their peers of 30 years ago: they obtain better results on cognitive and intelligence tests, probably because they are more cultured, more active and better cared for than in the past”. Therefore, the specialists conclude, “enough with long hospitalizations and slow, often partial, recoveries. Treatment must always aim at a complete and quickest recovery possible, which allows for a full return to active life. At any age”.