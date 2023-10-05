loading…

Israeli police released a video showing an incident of spitting at the entrance to a church in Jerusalem’s Old City by a perpetrator whose face was blurred. Photo/CNN

TEL AVIV – Israeli police announced they had arrested five people on Wednesday local time on suspicion of spitting at Christians or churches in Jerusalem’s Old City. It followed an uproar the day before because Orthodox Jews spat at Christian worshippers.

“Four suspects were arrested because of the incident on Wednesday, and another one was arrested because of the incident earlier this week,” police said as reported by CNN, Thursday (5/10/2023).

They consist of four adults and one minor.

Israeli police told CNN that one of the suspects was arrested on suspicion of assault, and four others were arrested on suspicion of unlawful disorderly conduct.

“The alleged perpetrator spat at someone, while the other spit at people,” police said to explain the different charges.

Police said one of the arrests was related to a viral video on Monday that showed ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting on Christian worshipers carrying crosses out of the Flagellation Church in the Old City.

Father Matteo, a priest in the Old City, told CNN on Wednesday that there are sometimes 10 spitting incidents a day near his monastery along the Via Dolorosa, the street Christians believe is where Jesus walked to his crucifixion, and which people call “the place the impure.”

The priest said that such incidents were not a problem for him, but for the sycophants.

“Because when someone grows up hating and looking down on other people… it’s really very sad for them,” he said.