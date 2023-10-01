The one scored against Empoli is the first hat-trick in Serie A for the winger: “Bologna makes me feel like an important player, they have always believed in me”

“I don’t train him to score these goals, it’s his own making. I don’t train him to invent these dribbles, they are qualities that he has.” Thiago Motta thus frames the performance of Riccardo Orsolini, author of the first hat-trick of his career in Serie A, three seals that knocked out Empoli, allowing Bologna to return to winning ways and scoring after three consecutive zero-nils. A hat-trick that comes close – or almost – to Luciano Spalletti’s next call-ups for the national team’s two matches in October. Orsolini has already dressed the Italian with Roberto Mancini, with a brace in the 9-1 against Armenia in 2019, finding him again with the Italian coach, 18′ against Ukraine at San Siro three weeks ago. After the match they ask him and he – with great humility, replies: “I’m here, available”.

With Empoli he not only scored three goals. The first is a masterpiece of rare beauty. Ball brought forward with the heel, mini sombrero to skip the defender and left foot that strikes Berisha. The second instead was one of redemption, after missing it a moment earlier with an empty net. The third still has an author’s signature, because he himself starts the action by serving El Azzouzi with a heel, before the Moroccan returns the ball for the trio. In 187 Serie A matches before today, he had scored 37 goals, this time he scored three in one go. The first dates back to 30 September 2018, against Udinese at the Dall’Ara: “I looked for it, I wanted it, I was patient – he wrote on Instagram at the time – even when everything was going wrong and today the moment has come that I’ve been dreaming since I started doing this sport.” “A perfect Sunday. We had to regain the victory, and we did it with a hat-trick of mine: what else?” instead today’s words to Sky’s microphones thus analyze his performance and that of Bologna.

“I had some physical problems in the previous months and I wasn’t able to prepare as best as I could – the attacker then said – I knew I would need more time, and I took it all. Bologna’s affection is beautiful: this it’s my second home, Bologna makes me feel like an important player, they have always believed in me and thanks to this warmth I play better. This year the club has made a great transfer, even on the wings: the competition has increased, and I have to raise the level. Captain? Today it was Ferguson, the coach revolutionized the concept. There is alternation, the meaning is that we are all captains of this Bologna team.” The confirmation comes from Thiago Motta: “He didn’t train with the team. I motivated him a lot to improve his physical and mental growth: everything else is thanks to him. He has the goal inside him: I’m sure he’ll thank everyone his companions for having reached this moment.”

