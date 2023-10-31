The striker started the sensational recovery against Frosinone: “Here I have a great opportunity. You’ll see, the comeback has begun…”

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

31 October – Cagliari

Dad Rosario enjoyed it in front of the TV. With mother Raffaella and sister Angela. Everyone in Roccadaspide. The small town of five thousand souls, near Paestum, from which Gaetano Oristanio’s dream began. And today that he, at the age of 21, is enjoying his first goal in Serie A, the one that started Cagliari’s incredible comeback against Frosinone on Sunday (from 0-3 to 4-3), the thanks goes to dad. “He trained me. I started from the football school where he taught, a good striker who reached C. Then the Peluso Academy and then Inter, at 13. I had finished eighth grade.”