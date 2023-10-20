The Orionids arrive, the meteor shower typical of these dates and caused by one of the most emblematic comets in astronomy: Halley’s Comet.

The Orionids reach their peak this weekend. Although its first glimpses could already be seen at the beginning of October and the rain will continue until the beginning of next month, The nights of October 20 and 21 will be the ideal ones to see this meteor shower.

During their peak, the Orionids can provide us with about 20 flashes every hour (although they can reach 70). If we add to this that the peak falls on the weekend, observing it will be even more convenient.

But how to see them? As usually happens, this meteor shower owes its name to the point from which they radiate, the constellation of Orion. This point will be visible from Spain from approximately midnight until dawn. The stars appear to come from this point but can be seen anywhere in the sky.

To see them it is best to avoid light pollution. To do this we will have to stay as far away as possible from cities and other particularly illuminated areas.

The moon is in its waxing phase but has not yet reached its fourth quarter. This means that its luminosity will slightly hinder us from being able to appreciate this moon of stars, but there is good news, and that is that Our satellite will soon disappear over the horizon, leaving us with good visibility. if the weather and light pollution allow it.

The Orionids occur when, around October, our planet’s orbit intersects the trail of ice, dust and rocks left behind by Comet 1/P Halley, named in honor of astronomer Edmund Halley. This comet approaches us only every 76 years, but its meteor showers appear annually.

This is because the Earth crosses this wake twice, once in May and once in October. From the spring crossing, another meteor shower emerges, the Eta Aquarids, a shower that reaches its peak at the beginning of that month.

The Orionids have Another characteristic that makes them unique is their great speed.. The fragments that cause this meteor shower cross our atmosphere at speeds close to 238,000 kilometers per hour.

