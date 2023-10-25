“He’s rewriting me”: Zak Penn relives the painful moment when Joss Whedon replaced him in The Avengers

Before entering the ring with Thanosit seems that The Avengers They already had problems at home. Years after the premiere of the mega blockbuster movie UCMZak Penn, the screenwriter originally signed for the film, breaks the silence and gives us an unflattering view of his replacement at the hands of Joss Whedon.

“If you were expecting a courtesy call from Whedon, forget it!” Penn said in the book. MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios. Whedon didn’t give a damn that Penn had invested years in the project, and the original screenwriter got an ugly surprise: “He told me: ‘No, it’s not uncomfortable for me. I’m rewriting you.’” And just like that, Whedon closed the door to any kind of collaboration.

Zak Penn’s colorful resume on the big screen

If you take a look at the filmography of Zak Penn, you will find everything: from disasters like Elektra to hits like X2: X-Men United or The Incredible Hulk. The latter was the one who brought Bruce Banner into the MCU before Edward Norton said goodbye and we were introduced to Mark Ruffalo as the new Hulk.

The lost of The Avengers It was no joke to Penn. “Remember, my bonus is based on credits,” she noted. Literally speaking of “millions and millions of dollars that went from my pocket to Joss’s pocket.” It’s not just a matter of pasta; It is also the disdain for all the work and time that Penn had invested. Imagine having to explain to your children that dad is no longer working on that superhero movie they loved so much.

Joss Whedon’s reputation in free fall

Things are not looking good for Joss Whedonwho has not only had to face the wrath of Penn, but has also been the center of controversy in other projects, such as Justice League from DC. After replacing Zack Snyder due to a family tragedy, cast members joined the chorus of criticism of the director’s behavior.

“I think he’s a dick,” Penn concluded. “I think he’s a bad person, and it was really surprising.” But what else could we expect? If we look back, the accusations are not new. Several actors from the cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer have also pointed out Whedon for his conduct behind the cameras.

The trail of controversy that does not stop

With criticism snowballing, Whedon’s future in the film industry looks quite uncertain. If before he was the golden boy after his success with The Avengers, now he is more of the black sheep of the MCU and of cinema in general. The question we ask ourselves is: will this be the final nail in the coffin of Whedon’s career or will there be redemption?

If you thought that the murky waters of Joss Whedon They only affected UCM, you are very wrong. Come on, the list is long. Starting with his role in the Justice League, things got very ugly when Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, accused Whedon of abusive behavior on set. An accusation that was later supported by other members of the cast and production team.

But the thing does not end there. We also have Charisma Carpenter, actress of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, who shared unpleasant experiences with Whedon, including inappropriate comments and a toxic work environment. Several of his co-stars, such as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg, supported his claims.

With so many controversies accumulating, it is difficult to imagine how Whedon could regain the trust of the public and his colleagues in the industry. Will this be the definitive end of his career? Only time will tell, but the current panorama is, to say the least, worrying.