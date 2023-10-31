Orhan and Gönül were not having their best moment and, therefore, Afra’s mother decided to invent that she was pregnant so that she could keep Orhan by her side and prevent him from returning to Şengül.

But his plan went wrong because Orhan… discovered his lie! Tired, and very hurt with her, he asked for a divorce from her, but Gönül was not going to make it easy for him and left him locked up so that he could not go to the trial.

What Gönül couldn’t imagine was that Afra would tell Orhan’s children and that they would rescue him and that the Erens’ uncle would arrive in time to sign the divorce papers.

“It’s finally over,” Orhan says, relieved, while Gönül’s unhealthy jealousy kicks in again thinking that his ex is going to return to Şengül’s arms. Something tells us that he is not going to leave things as they are…

–