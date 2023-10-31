In this new chapter of Brothers we have seen a new Tolga after learning that Bahar is the person who carries his sister’s heart. Let’s review everything that happened!

Tolga’s world has completely collapsed with the loss of her sister and she refuses to leave the home, which she shares with Doruk. Young Atakul tries to cheer him up, without success. Tarhan’s son, who has always shared everything with Leyla, feels that his life is empty. Will he be able to recover his enthusiasm for life?

For his part, Orhan was very tired of his relationship with Gönül. However, to keep him at her side, Afra’s mother invented that she was pregnant… and the Erens’ uncle discovered the lie!

Orhan ended up asking for a divorce, but Gönül was not going to make it easy for him and left him locked up so that he could not go to trial. Afra told the trick to Oğulcan and Aybike and they were the ones who rescued him so that he could sign the papers. “It’s finally over,” the man said.

The rapprochement between Sarp and his girlfriend has not gone down well with Ömer. Why did he hug the young Yilmaz instead of him when he found out about Leyla’s death? Süsen has not been able to tell her the truth… her boyfriend cannot find out how Kadir died!

“I don’t want to talk until you tell me why you went to Sarp instead of me,” Ömer tells him. Can they reconcile?

Gönül does not plan to sit idly by when he feels that his enemy has ruined his marriage. Therefore, he has decided to steal the van, Sengül’s only source of income, and has decided to get rid of it by throwing it off a cliff. What will happen when Orhan finds out what happened?

Who if young Eren has had a close relationship with is his father. The two of them together have decided to go to a cafeteria and, upon leaving the establishment, Ahmet has told his son that from that moment on he will be able to leave his job at the club… he will be given a fixed amount of money to survive!

Young Eren is not too happy about this proposition, but Ahmet makes it clear to him: parents are listened to. “When are you going to call me dad?” Mr. Yilmaz asks his son.

Tolga still does not raise his head; However, meeting Bahar – the girl who carries Leyla’s heart – could restore her enthusiasm for life.

“Now I am Leyla with Bahar,” the little girl snaps at Tarhan’s son, referring to the transplant. Tolga, very excited by the situation, can’t help but invite her to eat something. And, although they don’t have time for it, the young man discovers that the little girl and Leyla have many things in common.

Today’s chapter has delighted us with several approaches; but it has also surprised us with certain departures. What will the future hold for Süsen and Ömer? Will Ahmet and young Eren continue to maintain that good relationship? Will Tolga take care of little Bahar? We can’t wait to discover it all!

