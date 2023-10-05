Yesterday it finally became official. The 2030 World Cup will be played in six countries: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. In these last three the inauguration and the corresponding matches of their teams will take place. Although Spain will have the most weight in the event. The distribution of venues is still unclear. And at the moment it is not known how many venues each country will have, nor the stadiums chosen to host the championship.

What is clear is that the World Cup will mean a boom for the Spanish economy. Now the big unknown is knowing how much it will cost.

Government calculations. “It is great news and great pride,” said Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government when he found out. The Spanish executive carried out a study a few months ago and estimated the cost of organizing the championship at 1,430 million. The total amount of the investment is divided into 750 million euros in global investments in infrastructure and 683.2 million in organizational expenses. Although it is also expected that the income from this “football festival” will be 5,120 million euros and 82,513 jobs will be generated.

In fact, the beneficiary sectors go beyond sports: tourism, culture, leisure, advertising, communications and publishing services. The government issued a statement ensuring that “Spain has a multitude of stadiums compatible with FIFA standards, being able to focus efforts on the infrastructure needed to organize the event, which is not necessarily sports infrastructure.”

A figure somewhat far from reality. But the truth is that the numbers that the executive has provided are well below the real costs of other past editions of the World Cup. Far below. It must be taken into account that Qatar invested no less than 200 billion dollars in its recent World Cup, the most expensive in history. In Brazil 2014 there were 15,000 million. In Russia 2018 it was 11,000 million and even in South Africa 2010 3,900 million were disbursed.

The distribution of headquarters. FIFA contemplates in its plans that the World Cup be held in about 14 venues. The 2026 one to be held in America will have the US as the main host (11 stadiums), Mexico (3) and Canada (2). A total of 16. In our case, Spain will keep the majority of stadiums, but will still have to discard some of the 15 venues that it included in its candidacy. FIFA’s requirements for a stadium to host the World Cup are: more than 40,000 spectators for the first phase, 60,000 for the semifinals and 80,000 for the final.

The list of candidate cities are: Madrid, with the Santiago Bernabéu and the Wanda Metropolitano; Barcelona, ​​with Camp Nou and Espanyol, Stage Front Stadium; Valencia, with Mestalla; Vigo (Balaídos), La Coruña (Riazor), Gijón (El Molinón), Bilbao (San Mamés), San Sebastián (Reale Arena), Zaragoza (La Romareda), Murcia (La Nueva Condomina), Seville (La Cartuja), Málaga (La Rosaleda) and Las Palmas (Gran Canaria Stadium).

All the provinces want the World Cup. Because that means leaving a trail of money in the city. And local administrations and clubs are fighting to have their share of the pie. Or what is the same, smell some of the State’s financing. It must be taken into account that an investment of 750 million euros is estimated only in the construction and restoration of sports infrastructures. That is public money that could get many clubs out of the hole that have had scaffolding in their stadiums for years and see the World Cup as a miracle.

But first we will have to see how many games we have. Because with six countries organizing there won’t be many. And we won’t have to play so many stadiums. In total, the investment planned to prepare the potential Spanish World Cup stadiums exceeds 3,000 million euros due to the renovation projects that have been developed in recent years in many of the clubs. Precisely this investment in improving infrastructure was the main advantage of the Iberian candidacy. Only

They all want a new stadium. La Romareda, a stadium to be demolished, wants to be part. Zaragoza has been politically obsessed with the “new stadium” for years with the trompe l’oeil of the World Cup on the horizon. Málaga and Gijón are also considering the possibility of using this event to finance their stadiums. For Valencia CF, hosting the World Cup may be the last opportunity to move forward with the New Mestalla, which has already been under construction for 15 years.

The Valencians estimate a cost of between 300 and 350 million euros for it to be available from 2024, while Real Zaragoza speaks of 150 million for the Nueva Romareda. To them we must add the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville. In Gijón, if elected, 40 million would be invested in improvements in El Molinón, double that of the Gran Canaria Stadium. The World Cup could be salvation for them. Or ruin.

Image: Juan Vicente Alonso (Flickr)

In Xataka | 6,500 or 34? The nebula around the workers killed in Qatar due to the Soccer World Cup