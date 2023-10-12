The 2023 MotoGP returns to the track this weekend, with the fifteenth race of the season, il Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesiawhich will take place on the Motegi circuit, from Friday 13 September to Sunday 15 October 2023.

Below you will find the TV times of free practice, qualifying and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, live on Sky, live and replay on TV8 e in streaming su NOW.

FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

SKY Sport MotoGP HD (live)

03,00: Moto3 Prove Libere FP103,50: Moto2 Prove Libere FP104,45: MotoGP Prove Libere FP107,15: Moto3 Prove Libere FP208,05: Moto2 Prove Libere FP29,00: MotoGP Prove Libere FP1

SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

SKY Sport MotoGP HD (live)

02.40: Moto3 Free Practice FP303.25: Moto2 Free Practice FP34.10 MotoGP Free Practice FP204.50: MotoGP Qualifying06.50: Moto3 Qualifying 07.45: Moto2 Qualifying09.00: MotoGP Steam Sprint

TV8

04.50: MotoGP Qualifying09.00: MotoGP Steam Sprint

SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER

SKY Sport MotoGP HD (live)

04,40: MotoGP Warm Up06.00: Moto3 Gara07.15: Moto2 Gara09.00: MotoGP Gara

TV8 (delayed)

11.15am: Moto3 Race (DEFERRED)12.30pm: Moto2 Race (DEFERRED)2.15pm: MotoGP Race (DEFERRED)