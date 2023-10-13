When it debuted in our country, this mobile network was available in 5 large cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Valencia. Over time, this connectivity has expanded to more municipalities in our country. And, right now, the red 5G+ (5G SA) from the orange operator reaches up to 36 different locations.

36 cities with 5G+ from Orange

It started in 4 cities in our country, but the good thing is that over the months the orange operator has considerably expanded this fifth generation connection for smartphones. In fact, right now It is available in 36 municipalities in Spain: Alicante, Alcorcón, Badajoz, Badalona, ​​Barcelona, ​​Barakaldo, Benidorm, Bilbao, Cádiz, Castellón, Coruña, Elche, Hospitalet, Huelva, Jaén, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Leganés, Logroño, León, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Palma , Pamplona, ​​Sabadell, Sant Adrià de Besòs, Santa Coloma de Gramanet, Salamanca, Santander, Seville, Tenerife, Valencia, Valladolid, Vigo, Vitoria and Zaragoza. Benidorm, Murcia or León, for example, are among the last cities to launch this connection.

On the operator’s official website, the truth is that you can quickly take a look at its coverage map in which you can check in which areas of the country there are 4G, 4G+, 5G… So you can get an idea of ​​the mobile connection that you can enjoy from your phone.

On the other hand, these 36 cities, which are the first areas that already enjoy 5G+, the French operator explains on its official website that the coverage of the new service is greater than 90% and, throughout 2023, new populations in Spain will be added. Therefore, until the end of this year, this fifth generation mobile network will reach more municipalities in the country.

What are the compatible devices?

In order to connect to this particular connection, in addition to being in an area where it is available, you also need to have a mobile phone compatible with 5G. If so, all that remains is to see which smartphones are currently approved to connect to the French operator’s 5G+. To give you an idea, they are already more than 30 devicesbut here you have the complete list of Orange:

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 5G, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 5G, Samsung S23, Samsung S23 Ultra, Samsung S23+, Samsung A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5 5G, Samsung Galaxy ZFold 5 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung A13 5G y Samsung A 33 5G.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13T y Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Apple: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max.