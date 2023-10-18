AMC Networks partners with an OTT platform with a wide variety of FAST channels to make television services LG, Samsung or even Orange, you can enjoy one of the legendary TV channels that left the operators’ television schedule for a time. Specifically, we talk about Sun Music.

OTTera, an OTT platform with a significant number of canales FAST (advertising television channels) partners with AMC to bring Spain more free alternatives on the country’s different TV services, including Sol Música. And, from now on, you can follow it from Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels or the Orange TV service.

More free music

You probably already know this channel. And all because he is one of the oldest in the country with musical content. The best of all is that, with this collaboration of OTTera con AMC Networks International Southern Europe, it reaches more services. In fact, it must be taken into account that this company with OTT services has more than 1,700 live FAST channels. So this agreement is good news for entertainment in Spain.

If a while ago it disappeared from the channel grid of Vodafone TV, Movistar Plus+, Telecable, Mundo R, Eusktaltel, Jazztel TV or Orange TV, there is no longer a problem. However, it must be taken into account that this channel is FAST, those that are also known as Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television. Basically, it is a free television channel that is financed thanks to advertising that appears on the TV channel itself.

Although, the Sol Música stage was renewed starting in August. And, although this agreement has now been reached between AMC and OTTera so that Orange TV can continue enjoying this channel, the truth is that it premiered last August. So if you have this TV service with the orange operator, you can find this channel on dial 175. In addition, it is also available for customers with Jazztel TV.

On the other hand, and after his brief time on YouTube, he also came to Samsung TV Plus, the free channel platform for users with a company’s Smart TV. In addition, it should also be noted that it debuts in the service LG Channelsthe channel platform that, in this case, all users can enjoy with an LG smart TV.

It must be remembered that this channel has always served as a launcher for new artists. So it is good news that it is still standing and more alive than ever through these platforms. And not only for payment, also in free streaming options such as the cases of LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus. In any case, this entertainment channel is consolidating itself in the Spanish market. And, above all, you can continue enjoying its original productions and live concerts, as well as its wide range of attractive content, with the best rock, indie, techno and Latin music, among other genres.