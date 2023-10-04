OpenRAN is one of the most interesting developments in the telecommunications landscape that could reduce costs and make mobile networks more efficient and sustainable without harming performance, quite the opposite.

A new Orange pilot test

Orange Spain has led a group of companies, including HPE, Casa Systems, Mavenir and Dell Technologies, to deploy OpenRAN nodes connected to a 5G SA network (Core Cloud Native), and make a successful data connection.

This pilot test has demonstrated “the expected benefits of Open RAN technology combined with the advantages of 5G SA networks”, as reported by the orange operator. Apparently, these benefits include a network deployment in less than an hour “thanks to the automation capabilities enabled by these new technologies.” In addition to this, “dynamic management of end-to-end virtual networks” and optimization of energy consumption are considered benefits obtained from this approach.

Orange Spain boasts of taking another step in its ‘technological leadership in the network’ strategy after becoming the first operator in our country to commercially launch its 5G mobile network SA in February 2023, under the name 5G+.

“He Innovative OpenRAN approach aligns perfectly with Orange’s commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions for the benefit of our customers. “This technology not only drives competition and innovation by welcoming new vendors to this technological domain, but also significantly reduces operational and implementation costs through automation, resulting in more profitable services for our customers.” , he claimed Monica Saladirector of the Orange Spain Network.

“In addition, the ability to accelerate the launch of new services ensures a dynamic network experience that quickly adapts to changing customer needs. “Orange Spain is proud to lead technological advancement, combining OpenRAN with our Cloud Native 5G SA network to offer an unparalleled telecommunications experience to our customers.”

Benefits of 5G SA and OpenRAN

OpenRAN is the newest radio access technology in the telecommunications sector. The Open Radio Access Network promotes the interoperability of the different elements that make up radio access equipment, through its virtualization and the use of open standards, as opposed to current radio access networks that use proprietary technologies. The large European telecommunications companies are accelerating their progress in OpenRAN and this pilot test will be a way to have real data to help their implementation. Larger-scale deployments are expected in Europe from 2025.

Open RAN is a collaboration of equipment manufacturers and telecommunications companies in several working groups to solve the interoperability problem by creating standards. As long as the devices comply with OpenRAN standards, they should be Compatible with equipment from any other supplier whose equipment also meets the standards. By not having to rely on a single supplier for all equipment, operators and companies are more able to find the best deal for each part.

The great advances of this experiment have been the following:

Deployment of a 5G network, both Core and Access, in less than 1 hour, guaranteeing a quick and efficient implementation of the infrastructure, thanks to the automation capabilities that these new technologies allow. dynamic management of end-to-end virtual networks, prioritizing traffic and following security principles, especially key to providing critical communication services, such as communications for security forces. Optimization of energy consumption, adjusting resources to the minimum necessary, to promote sustainability and energy efficiency.

Alexis SalasEngineering Director of Orange Spain, added: “This pilot has allowed us to test our vision of the future of telecommunications networks focused on the use of software and data as fundamental pillars. Specifically, we have implemented a Stand-Alone 5G network based on open source software that runs in our private Orange Cloud environment. This network has been implemented, operated and maintained using advanced solutions that aim to both improve the quality of the service offered to the customer and improve the energy efficiency of our operations.”

“This pilot has not only allowed us to test the technology itself, but has also been an opportunity to identify the new skills required and define the new processes that this network transformation entails. In summary, this pilot has provided us with valuable information to further advance our vision of a smarter and more efficient network “which focuses on offering continuous improvement of our customers’ experience.”

The tone is very triumphant, but that’s usually the way it is with everything related to OpenRAN. In terms of technical achievements, one of the most tangible things that the quotes above highlight as a benefit of this approach is the cost savings, as well as the time it takes to implement and the usual nods to greater competitiveness of suppliers in the Open RAN model. That Open RAN is cheaper than using a single vendor is a claim that is often made, but it is usually left a bit up in the air as to how much. If this were more concrete, it would probably serve as a compelling decision-making factor for operators, but as with much of the public communications around OpenRAN, it is sometimes difficult to see the facts from the theory.