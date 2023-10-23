There are four oral pathologies most commonly linked to stress: bruxism, canker sores, periodontitis and gum bleeding.

SARONNO – Oral health, as an integral part of the well-being of the entire organism, is affected by stress conditions to an increasingly significant extent: according to a recent survey carried out by Key-Stone for Curasept, a leading Italian company in hygiene care oral, 81% of hygienists believe that stress-related oral diseases have increased in the last two years.

“The correlation between stress and oral pathologies is perhaps little known but it does not surprise us entirely. A condition of severe psycho-physical stress causes the body to overproduce cortisol, also known as the ‘stress hormone’, which among its main effects is to reduce the immune system, leaving the mouth more exposed to bacterial attacks” he explains Paola Della Bruna, Scientific & Clinical Affairs Manager of Curasept.

The worsening of the last two years is considered “substantial” by 33% of the dental hygienists consulted – a sample of 300 professionals from all over Italy working in one or more dental practices – while 48% noted a “moderate” worsening. Only 2% of respondents, however, believe that the incidence of stress-related pathologies has decreased or improved in the last two years.

According to hygienists who have noticed changes in the incidence and severity of periodontal and oral cavity diseases linked to stress, the most exposed part of the population on average is that of adults: especially the 36-55 age group followed by young people adults (26-35 years). The hygienists who are most attentive to the changes relating to these issues believe that the least affected group is, on average, that of the over 66s.

“Problems related to the health of the mouth and teeth due to stress can be of different entities: I am thinking of disorders limited over time, such as canker sores, but also of more complex problems, such as periodontitis which in turn have different implications, or the bruxism which can cause prolonged headaches and, in the long run, a worse quality of life” comments Della Bruna.

The 4 stress-related mouth diseases and tips for protecting yourself.

BRUXISM AND TEMPORO-MANDIBULAR DISORDERS

95% of dental hygienists indicated bruxism, the involuntary grinding of the teeth which occurs mainly at night, by rubbing the arches of the teeth or clenching the jaws very tightly, among the most frequently encountered pathologies. In addition to being harmful to teeth, which can weaken and chip, bruxism can cause severe headaches or jaw pain even during waking hours. In fact, according to 66% of professionals, temporomandibular disorders have also increased in the last two years, which involve the articulation of the jaw with the muscles, tendons and ligaments that connect the bones of the skull and jaw (approximately ear height). The disorder can be caused by muscle tension attributable, among other options, to episodes of bruxism and usually manifest themselves with joint pain and severe headaches. It is always advisable to seek the advice of a professional: a dentist could consider introducing a byte to be used at night, as a protective barrier for the teeth.

AFTE

According to 68% of hygienists, aphthous ulcers are the second most common stress-related oral pathology. These are small painful ulcers that appear on the oral mucosa, individually or in groups. The spread of this problem can affect up to 60% of the population and it is estimated that in a fifth of cases the episodes are frequent and repeated over the years. They usually go away within a few days, but they can be painful enough to make it difficult to talk or chew. Among the various products on the market today we can find an innovative formulation, enriched with plant active ingredients, which not only carries out a protective but also antibacterial activity and is capable of reducing swelling, extinguishing inflammation and repairing tissue cells, giving thus providing rapid relief and accelerating healing.

PERIODONTITIS

49% of hygienists also indicated periodontitis, also known as pyorrhea, among the pathologies on the rise due to stress. This is a real pathology that affects the tissues that support the teeth. It is caused by the inflammatory response to some particular bacteria contained in plaque and tartar and, if not correctly treated, can lead to tooth loss. Although it may be asymptomatic, the most common symptoms are: gum bleeding, tooth mobility, bad breath, sensation of increased interdental spaces and gum swelling. Gum disease can be prevented by taking care of your teeth and gums. This means undergoing regular professional check-ups (at least once a year) and adopting good oral hygiene habits at home to remove plaque, both through brushing and the use of other mechanical instruments and through chemical products. In this regard, the daily use of toothpastes and mouthwashes containing ozonated olive oil promotes the presence of “good” bacterial species to the detriment of harmful ones within the oral biofilm. In order to preserve and/or restore the health and state of eubiosis of the oral microbiota, the use of probiotics and postbiotics is also decidedly useful.

GINGIVAL BLEEDING

Gum bleeding, indicated by 43% of hygienists, is a condition that is often underestimated, but which indicates an ongoing inflammatory process which should be investigated promptly. It can be episodic or frequent, it can occur during tooth brushing, chewing solid foods or even as nocturnal bleeding, without stress: the latter case could already be the symptom of a serious problem affecting the gum tissues. To solve the problem it is important to always rely on a professional, but valid help comes from toothpastes, mouthwashes and gels based on chlorhexidine, the first choice antiseptic molecule in the dental field, which in some products is associated with substances capable of reducing bleeding thanks to an astringent, decongestant and haemostatic action, such as Hamamelis Virginiana.