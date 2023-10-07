After a prolonged absence, Guadalajara had the event organized by the AMDA back, where the people of Guadalajara were able to witness the variety and completeness of our automotive market, all under one roof.

On September 30 and October 1, the Auto Expo Premieres witnessed the presentation of various models in national territory, where The arrival of ORA, the second of the five brands with which Great Wall Motors seeks to enter Mexico, was the protagonist, led by the curious 03, an electric hatchback with unique, very organic shapes that stood out among all those present at the Expo, showing off its oval optics and details that are reminiscent of retro-futuristic-looking models, such as the late Beetle, the Mini Cooper and even the occasional Porsche, keeping all proportions. .

Beyond its external appearance, The interior of the ORA 03 boasts a high quality of finishes and a habitability that shows the good work of making use of space thanks to a platform designed 100% for an electric vehicle.

With two versions (Premium 536 thousand 900 pesos and Luxury 599 thousand 900 pesos), The new ORA boasts complete equipment with a pair of 10.25-inch screens, as well as complete security with up to seven airbags and ADAS, boasting a powertrain powered by 47.8 and 63.14 kWh batteries, a capacity that translates into ranges of 374 and 500 km, respectively.

Present at the exhibition was the new Kia K3even before the presentation with details of equipment and prices that also happened this week, as well as the presence of the Mustang 2024 in its impressive Dark Horse version, whose 5.0-liter V8 made the corners of the Jalisco venue resonate on different occasions.

As if that were not enough, models like the MG One, The new Coupé-style SUV from the British brand also made its local debut, boasting style and complete equipment. The same thing was experienced with the new SUV of Changan Uni-K, that revealed the value proposition of the brand, with luxurious finishes, showing a large space inside or the great proposal of SEV with its electric models complemented by a very interesting solar energy system.

