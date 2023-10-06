We once kicked off this ‘Option Fans’ section with the Volkswagen Golf, because it was still considered the benchmark for regular family cars. However, things can quickly turn around, because the Golf has now been overtaken by its SUV brothers, led by this Volkswagen T-Roc. In fact, the T-Roc is currently the most popular compact SUV in Europe with more than 100,000 sales in the first half of this year… So how much did all those owners have to pay for their copy?

Color dabei

To calculate that, we have to go back to our favorite maze: the Volkswagen configurator. On the T-Roc page of the VW website you can choose from four equipment levels, and to keep life exciting, no prices are listed. However, if you start from the general configurator page and select the T-Roc there, you will suddenly see seven equipment levels, as the ‘Life Business’, ‘Style Business’ and ‘R-Line Business’ are also shown there. They offer some extra equipment that should mainly convince business customers, but we will soon see that these versions can also be quite interesting for private individuals. As the seventh equipment level, Volkswagen offers the potent T-Roc R and you should especially check that if you want 300 hp in your crossover, but unfortunately we are not here for that at the moment.

We’re here to find the cheapest T-Roc possible that also offers all the equipment our readers previously identified as relevant, and we’re taking our first stab at the ‘Life’ base level. If you check this, a price will appear on your screen for the first time: 31,305 euros. To know the real basic price of the T-Roc, however, you have to remove the Indium Gray Metallic paint that the Germans charged you without asking, because it costs 735 euros. This is how the cheapest, greige T-Roc comes out at 30.570 euro. For that money, it has a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 110 hp and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Business for everyone

In this case we are satisfied with that for a compact SUV, but we still have to add a few things to the basic equipment to arrive at our ideal example. For example, the cheapest T-Roc already comes standard with air conditioning, automatically dimming mirrors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a partially folding rear seat, 16-inch alloy wheels, light and rain sensors, front and rear parking sensors and a lane assistant and even adaptive cruise control is immediately present — who says Germans are always stingy with equipment? The only things we are missing are automatic climate control, a navigation system and metallic paint.

Those are just three things that one of those hidden ‘Business’ equipment levels adds, more specifically the ‘Life Business’. And whether they are aimed at business customers or not; After a call to the local VW dealer, it turns out that you can also order those ‘Business’ versions as a private individual. Volkswagen therefore asks 31,665 euros for the ‘Life Business’, which is cheaper than adding individual automatic climate control (450 euros), navigation (905 euros) and metallic paint (735 euros) to your basic ‘Life’ of 30,507 euros. As the icing on the T-Roc cake, the ‘Business’ package also adds a reversing camera and heated front seats, and you can choose from several metallic colors for free. We went for the striking Ravenna Blue Metallic, just to have a slightly different T-Roc than your neighbors.

The total price for our ideal Volkswagen T-Roc: 31,665 euros.

Does that price fully explain why there are so many T-Rocs on our roads? Or would you rather choose something else for that money? Let us know in the comments!