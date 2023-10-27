The hatchback is in danger of extinction, especially those in the B-segment. Just ask Ford, which mercilessly removed its iconic Fiesta from its range, or Kia, where the Rio is on its last legs. Their spots are usually taken by crossovers, but maybe you don’t want that at all. Maybe you just want a low, affordable city car with attractive equipment, and then the Renault configurator is not a bad place to start looking.

Motor subsistence minimum

There you will find the newly updated Renault Clio, in three flavors. The Evolution is the cheapest and that is somewhat visible, because it has a bare bumper and no decorative parts in its grille. Just above that is the Clio as we will see it most often, the Techno. Finally, Renault offers the Esprit Alpine as its top model and, as the name suggests, it comes with all kinds of sporty accents. It is therefore not surprising that these equipment levels determine not only the looks and options, but also the engines, and that immediately explains part of the price difference.

For example, the cheapest Clio Evolution barely costs 15.950 euro — and yes, when we saw that price we also had to check whether we did not have a pre-Covid catalog in front of us. The basic version is powered by the minimum engine requirement: a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine without turbo, good for 67 horsepower. In terms of equipment, however, there is not much to complain about for the money, because the Clio Evolution immediately has air conditioning, cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a split-folding rear seat, light and rain sensors, lane keeping assistant and an infotainment system with a 7-inch screen. . So we can live with that, but it is still far from being our ideal car.

Alles in Packs

However, you cannot add much extra equipment to the Evolution version, so we are forced to switch to a Clio Techno. You get this from a nice round 20,000 euros, and for that money Renault will immediately install a turbo on your three-cylinder engine that increases the power to 90 hp. That already looks more like it, and the Techno equipment level also adds automatic climate control and a self-dimming interior mirror. In terms of looks, this version of the Clio already looks good, partly because 16-inch rims are fitted as standard.

Only the white plain paint cannot remain, and so we dip our Renault in the ‘Flame Red’ metallic paint for 700 euros. Furthermore, parking sensors are still missing, but you can only add them through packages. For example, we recommend the Pack City Premium of 600 euros, which also includes a 360° camera. Adaptive cruise control was also a requirement from our survey, and it is included in the Driving & Safety Pack of 700 euros. Furthermore, navigation could not be missing and for that you pay 770 euros, but then you also get a larger infotainment screen and digital instruments.

The total price for our ideal Renault Clio: 22,770 euros.

Do you still think that price is reasonable for a Clio, or would you rather shop elsewhere for that money? Let us know in the comments!