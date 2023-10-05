Selebtek.suara.com – Oppo Indonesia is opening pre-orders for their newest foldable cellphone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip starting October 3 2023. For those who want to get it, register your interest or “Registration of Interest” for the Find N3 Flip on their official website.

Later, consumers who have pre-ordered will get exclusive benefits in the form of a 10 percent discount voucher. This voucher can be used to purchase the Find N3 Flip device on October 19 2023 at the OPPO Online Store.

“Oppo is opening the Registration of Interest Find N3 Flip period starting October 3 2023 on the OPPO Indonesia website to welcome enthusiastic consumers who want to experience the latest foldable smartphone era,” said Oppo Indonesia in a press release, as reported by Suara.com, Wednesday ( 4/10/2023).

This cellphone is believed to be able to compete with similar devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which was previously released in Indonesia. Although the Oppo Find N3 Flip was launched in China at the end of August 2023, there is no information about its global release date yet, so its specifications may be different from the Chinese version.

Also Read: Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming Link, Europa League 6 October

Oppo Find N3 Flip (source: Photo Oppo Indonesia)

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications in China include the dimensions of the cellphone which has two modes, namely when folded it measures 85.5 x 75.8 x 16.5 mm and when unfolded it measures 166.4 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N3 Flip screen uses a 3.26 inch AMOLED front with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels, and the main LTPO AMOLED screen measures 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

This device is also equipped with three rear cameras, a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 32MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide. And the front camera on the main screen has 32MP resolution.

The processor used is Mediatek Dimensity 9200 with the ColorOS 13.2 operating system based on Android 13. There are various memory variants including 12/256GB and 12/512GB. This phone also uses a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging, as well as other features such as 5G, NFC and a fingerprint sensor.

The price for the 12/256GB variant is around 6,799 Yuan or around Rp. 14.7 million, while the 12/512GB variant is priced around 7,599 Yuan or around Rp. 16.4 million. The price in the Indonesian market may be different from the Chinese version.

Also Read: Enjoy Trying New Cosmetics? Come join the Skinsociate Community!