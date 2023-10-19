OPPO announced this Thursday the OPPO Find N3, a phone high end folding which is practically identical to the OnePlus Open. The similarity between these teams may be curious, although it makes sense if we remember that both companies belong to the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics and, although they have different market strategies, they agreed to work together on this project.

The new OPPO Find N3 is presented as a completely premium proposal, clearly intended to compete with the best book-shaped foldables on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. This is an interesting evolution with respect to the OPPO Find N2 launched in the Chinese market last year, a device that we have had the opportunity to test thoroughly.

Technical sheet of the new OPPO Find N3

OPPO Find N3

dimensions and weight

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.9mm (unfolded)

153.4 x 73.3 x 11.9mm (folded)

239 g

MAIN SCREEN

7,82″ Flexi-Fluid AMOLED

LTPO 3.0

2.440 x 2.268 px (2K)

1.0758:1 ratio

120 Hz

Up to 2,800 nights

SECONDARY SCREEN

6,31″ Super Fluid AMOLED

LPTO 3.0

2.484 x 1.116 px (2K)

20:09 ratio

120 Hz

Up to 2,800 nights

soc

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPU Adreno 740

MEMORY

12 GB LPDDR5X

16 GB LPDDR5X

STORAGE

512 GB UFS 4.0

1 TB UFS 4.0

BATTERY

4.805 mAh

Carga rápida SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD3.0 (9V/2A)

REAR CAMERAS

Principal: 48MP, f/1.7

Gran Angular: 48MP, f/2.2, 114º

Telefoto: 64 MP, f/2.6, 3x

FRONTAL CAMERA

20MP, f/2.2

OPERATING SYSTEM

ColorOS 13.2 (Android 13)

CONNECTIVITY

5G

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

OTHERS

GPS: L1 + L5

GLONASS: G1

Galileo: E1+E5a

QZSS: L1 + L5

precio

From 9,999 yuan (about 1,292 euros at the exchange rate)

A foldable that is as powerful as it is light

We are looking at a device that comes with two 2K ​​AMOLED screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. When deployed, it offers us a viewing space of 7.82 inches, while folded 6.31 inches. This is where its new hinge comes into play, built with less than a hundred pieces that promises to offer enormous durability. In the words of the manufacturer, more than a million folds.

One of the most notable points of the OPPO Find N3 is found on the back. What makes it so particular? A glass finish available in three shades (green, black and gold). The circular module simply takes almost all the limelight as it is home to a triple camera made up of a 48 MP SONY sensor, a 64 MP telephoto lens and a 48 MP wide angle lens.

We must not forget that we will also have a 32 MP front camera. Internally, in addition, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. OPPO offer two versions: one with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage and another “collector” with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, versions that, by the way, will not have all the colors available.

As for connectivity, we find NFC, Wifi 7, 5G and Bluetooth 5.3. If we talk about the software, the operating system that gives life to the device is ColorOS 13.2, a version based on Android 13 designed for China, a market in which it has just been launched. If we wanted to get an experience as similar as possible to this in Spain, we should go for the OnePlus Open.

Price and availability of the new OPPO Find N3

The new OPPO Find N3 can now be reserved on the manufacturer’s website and will be available starting October 27 in China. At the moment, there is no information about its arrival in other markets.

OPPO Find N3 12 GB + 512 GB: 9,999 yuan (1,292 euros at the exchange rate) OPPO Find N3 16 GB + 1 TB: 12,999 yuan (1,680 euros at the exchange rate)

Images: Oppo

