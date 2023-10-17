We already know when we can enjoy Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, at home.

Although it continues to conquer movie theaters, where it has already grossed more than $942 million, Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed work, Oppenheimer, has finally announced its release date in digital and physical formats.

This means that it will soon stop being in theaters, so all those who have not yet seen it on a big screen still have a chance.

When will we see her at home?

Oppenheimer will be available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting November 21, 2023, marking exactly four months since its theatrical release. This release coincides with what the film’s producer, Emma Thomas, announced a month ago, when she announced that the film would not be available in digital format or for home streaming until “the end of November.”

Oppenheimer

What is it about?

The plot of the film is based on the story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by the talented Cillian Murphy. He played a crucial role as director of the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. This covert project had the mission of developing the first weapon of mass destruction, with the intention of ending World War II through its use in Japan. The film also features an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh and many more.

To date, Oppenheimer has surpassed the impressive $942 million mark in worldwide box office earnings, which is an astonishing achievement for a three-hour R-rated biopic. Additionally, it is expected to be a strong contender at the Academy Awards, with possible nominations in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor, among others. Will it be Nolan’s year? We will know in a few months.

Christopher Nolan y Cillian Murphy (imagen cordonpress)

The film is notable for its use of practical effects, an outstanding musical score by Ludwig Göransson, and stunning cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema. Oppenheimer represents Christopher Nolan’s most mature work to date, with a darker tone and deep dialogue that distinguishes it from his previous works.

Do you like this movie? Will you purchase it when it arrives in digital or physical format? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.