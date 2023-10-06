Offensive production, alternatives, mentality. The Nerazzurri have everything to compete in both Italy and Europe, without having to choose

Davide Stoppini

5 October – MILAN

Inter doesn’t choose. He doesn’t want to do it, he feels he can fill the calendar with commitments and joys, with efforts and smiles. And of golden nights, like the one against Benfica. The second half at San Siro was convincing. He gave it to the fans, of course. But even more so to Simone Inzaghi and his players: you can run anywhere, you can fight for the scudetto without giving up the idea of ​​repeating last season’s journey in the Champions League. It doesn’t mean having the obligation to succeed, but in the muscles and in the head having – this yes – the ability not to feel out of place even when faced with the mere possibility of competing on both fronts. And in these lines we try to explain why Inter are right to believe in it. We do this in five reasons.

attack

—

Goal machine. And there are no defenders… The first reason cannot help but be linked to the attack. And here we don’t just mean ThuLa, which would already be enough about him. Inter are a goal machine: more than just individuality, the Nerazzurri have a team game that produces scoring opportunities in series in every match – and in often different ways. Inzaghi’s team has shown that it knows how to win in many different ways. The common thread that unites all the matches – yes, even the one won 1-0 in Empoli – however, is in the constant production of scoring opportunities. And Inter are still missing goals from defenders: Pavard, Acerbi, De Vrij, Bastoni, all people who in their heads and feet have goals to make available for the team. It’s as if the Nerazzurri hadn’t yet shown all the arrows in their bow. And for Simone Inzaghi this is the best news possible.

the Rose

—

From Frattesi to Cuadrado. Unexpressed potential The other good news, which is the second reason, is that we have not yet seen the “deep” Inter conceived in the summer. And the reference is not so much to Arnautovic’s injury – the Austrian will not return before the end of November – but to Frattesi and Cuadrado. The midfielder has not yet fully entered the team. And he has everything in his legs to be a protagonist. The discussion can be applied, even more so, to Cuadrado. The Colombian is used to winning, at home he has won more championships than windows. And in a team that makes rotations on the external lanes a dogma, Cuadrado is the ideal player to split the matches from mid-second onwards. Another Sanchez, but in a decentralized area of ​​the pitch, the right wing. Another Dumfries, essentially, without the replacement of the Dutchman taking away all of Inter’s danger, as sometimes happens now.

mentality’

—

After the final, muscles always in sight. It is now clear that since last season’s Champions League Inter have acquired a mental strength that is in some ways astonishing. The idea of ​​having reached the final, but even more so of having played it that way against Manchester City, gave the team conviction. In Europe Inter plays with more confidence. And even on bad evenings like the one in San Sebastian he manages to stay in the game and straighten out the result. Inter is mature. And this aspect automatically transfers to the championship too. None of the Nerazzurri protagonists are afraid to openly name the second star as their target. Not hiding is equivalent to showing your muscles: Inter feel strong, they know they are.

market

—

Reinforcements in January? The company is ready. If there is a limit, today it can be seen in the poor offensive rotations: Arnautovic’s knockout reduces Inzaghi’s choices. Inter have been clear in not wanting to turn to the free agent market at this stage. But movements in January cannot be ruled out regardless, especially if the team continues to run as it is doing now. And the sector, in this case, will be the attack itself. Rumors are bouncing from Portugal of an interest in the Iranian Mehdi Taremi. To date there is no confirmation, but it is good to take into consideration the idea of ​​a further addition for Inzaghi. After all, when it was needed, the Nerazzurri club has always used that window.

environment

—

With the fans a single block. And the new ones get excited. And if a fifth reason is needed, it must be found in the environmental component. Inter today is a single block, inside and outside Appiano. The fan-team harmony is at exceptional levels, San Siro updates its attendance and revenue records every time. And this feeling was immediately transferred to the (many) new signings of the summer.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 08:32)

