The news that the Amazon streaming service brings this month of November are varied and, from what we have been able to verify, of great quality. We have highly anticipated returns, such as the premiere of season 14 of The One That Is Coming, new projects that have created great expectations such as Romancero and even a reality competition inspired by the James Bond universe. Remember that, if you do not yet have a Prime Video subscription, you can enjoy the free trial or subscribe to access its entire catalog.

Series premieres

The month will start with the highly anticipated premiere of Romancero, which can be seen from November 3. It is a thriller and horror series that has been produced in Spain and has a cast full of faces that you are sure to recognize, such as Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta and Willy Toledo. Its official presentation took place at the Sitges Festival and confirmed that it is a series that will give a lot to talk about. To get started, you can see its official trailer below.

On November 3, the second season of the animated series Invincible, which promises more fighting and highly spectacular action. For its part, on the 15th there will be the premiere of the first season of Wounds, a Spanish series that adapts the Japanese drama Madre. Its arrival comes after passing through Atresplayer for a new wave of spectators to enjoy.

Before the end of the month there will still be premieres. On November 25, the fifth season of Naruto Shippuden will be added to the catalog and, of course, we do not forget what is coming. Of course, the enormous audience figures that each season of this Spanish series, which has already reached its 14th installment, amass, make its return highly anticipated news for all types of viewers. The adventures of these curious neighbors who, as you remember, have already changed buildings and areas of residence, continue in this new environment to which they are still getting used to. Although with some absences of members of the original cast, such as the great José Luis Gil, who is still recovering after suffering a stroke some time ago, the series returns with all its hooligan spirit that characterizes it.

However, Prime Video has not yet indicated the exact day of the premiere, leaving it, for now, in a mysterious “coming soon.” The previous season arrived on November 18so it is possible that it appears around the same dates.

New movies

The round of premieres will begin with excellent news for K-pop lovers: the premiere of BTS: Yet to come, a concert film that will allow us to enjoy the latest great performance by the golden boys of Korean pop. This concert took place in October 2022 and became one of the moments of glory of the group, which is already preparing its official return for 2025. For the moment, Prime Video allows you to reconnect with its members in the best possible way thanks to this premiere scheduled for November 9.

That same day, We Are All Jane will also be released, a true story that takes us to a key moment in the United States’ past. The film stars a cast that brings together some of the best actresses of their respective generations, such as Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Mara. After its premiere, on the 16th, it will be the turn of Hidden Passion, a film known as Bihter in its original title and which narrates a forbidden love relationship. The protagonists are played by Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Bihter and Boran Kuzum in the role of Behlül.

On November 17, Ambulance: escape plan will be released, one of the last works of the famous director Michael Bay, which guarantees action at an unstoppable pace. Starring actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, it already enjoyed great popularity when it was released in theaters and is now expected to also be one of the best films on Prime Video.

In addition, there will still be four other premieres of interest:

Bottoms – Day 21 Don’t be afraid – Day 23 The man from the north – Day 25 Friends to death – Day 29

As you can see, Prime Video has made sure to have a flurry of new movies that provide a lot of quality to their catalog so that subscribers are satisfied for another month.

Operation Triumph and 007: Road To A Million

Finally, the Amazon platform introduces two programs that they are very likely to enjoy great success, especially the musical contest that is being awaited by thousands of spectators. Operación Triunfo 2023 premieres on November 20 at 10:00 p.m. and can be seen live, something that is an important change of direction for the service we are used to on Prime Video.

But before, on November 16 The final Casting will be released, where the 18 participants of this edition of the program will be chosen. Then, every Monday there will be a gala at the same time and, in addition, from Tuesday to Saturday, you can see the OT program per day that will last 45 minutes. This will be broadcast live from November 21 at 10:00 p.m. The galas with an audience will be broadcast from Barcelona, ​​but Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch them in the comfort of their home without problems.

As for the second premiere program, se titula 007: Road To A Million and is set in the films of the most famous secret agent in cinema. The participants will face different tests that they will have to overcome with effort and that will be carried out in places that fans of the saga will recognize, given that they served as filming sets for the films. This program will arrive on the platform on November 10.