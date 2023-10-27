The development of AI systems continues to provoke fear of dystopian futures, and now OpenAI wanted to prepare to avoid them. They have just created a new team called Preparedness that will be in charge of studying, evaluating and analyzing AI models to protect us from what they describe as “catastrophic risks”.

This group of experts will be led by Aleksander Madry, a machine learning expert from MIT who joined OpenAI in May. His task, like that of the rest of the team, will certainly be interesting.

Thus, the objective is to track, evaluate, forecast and protect ourselves against “catastrophic risks” that according to these experts “span multiple categories“, among which they quote:

Individualized persuasion (for example, with phishing attacks) Cybersecurity Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats Autonomous replication and adaptation (ARA)

There are many experts and personalities who have warned of the dangers that may arise from the development of AI systems. Even Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, has recognized this and in fact has been supporting – probably in an interested way – the creation of regulation for the development of these models for some time.

At OpenAI they recognize that not even they can be taking into account all the potential threats that the development of these systems can generate, so they have requested that any interested party send them studies related to the risks that may appear, and there will be a prize of 25,000 dollars and a potential job position on the Preparedness team for the top 10 studies in this regard.

To evaluate these risks, this company proposes that interested parties imagine that they were given access to their most advanced models, both Whisper and GPT-4V or DALLE-3. The idea is that they take advantage of these tools to become users with a toxic objective: what would be the worst, most catastrophic use that could be given to these models?

The Preparedness team will also be responsible for preparing guides and documents to develop tests for those models that will be run both before and after their development. Although they believe that these systems will end up surpassing current capabilities, “They also pose increasingly serious risks. “We need to ensure that we have both the knowledge and the infrastructure necessary to secure highly capable AI systems,” they conclude.

Imagen | Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

